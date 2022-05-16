Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BBOX. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.39) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 253.86 ($3.13).

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 204 ($2.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 235.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.33. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 190.90 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.55).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Aubrey Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($53,754.16).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

