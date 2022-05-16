Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €52.00 ($54.74) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($124.21) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.87 ($86.18).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €34.12 ($35.92) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($52.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.77.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

