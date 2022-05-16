JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.79) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($20.28) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.11) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.03) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,453.89 ($17.92).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,348.50 ($16.63) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,595.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,462.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The company has a market cap of £13.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,817.50 ($22.41).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

