Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGYS. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. Agilysys has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.19 million, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,009,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agilysys by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Agilysys by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Agilysys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 815,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,268,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

