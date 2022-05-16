JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €33.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($35.05) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €50.50 ($53.16) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($63.42) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €33.32 ($35.07) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a one year high of €80.00 ($84.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €33.03 and its 200 day moving average is €34.95.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

