Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 600 ($7.40) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Portland Estates to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.62) to GBX 900 ($11.10) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of LON:GPE opened at GBX 670.50 ($8.27) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 694.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.64. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 608 ($7.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 748 ($9.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

