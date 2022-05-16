abrdn’s (ABDN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.54) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.59) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 235 ($2.90) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, abrdn has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 238.75 ($2.94).

ABDN stock opened at GBX 189.30 ($2.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164.80 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.70). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 198.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.79. The stock has a market cap of £4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($98,138.33). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 9,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £20,582.52 ($25,376.06). Insiders have purchased 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792 over the last quarter.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

