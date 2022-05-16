Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €17.60 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.53) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.58) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.69 ($14.42).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €7.89 ($8.30) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($21.79) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($28.43). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.85.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.