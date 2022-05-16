Derwent London’s (DLN) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,750 ($33.90) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.52) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($45.62) to GBX 3,500 ($43.15) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($32.88) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.38) to GBX 4,200 ($51.78) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,502.78 ($43.19).

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 2,990 ($36.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,255.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Derwent London has a 1-year low of GBX 2,774 ($34.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,850 ($47.47).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 53.50 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $23.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($38.10), for a total value of £20,888.40 ($25,753.17).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

