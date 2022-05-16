Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 475 ($5.86) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.16) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.01) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 529.29 ($6.53).

Get British Land alerts:

BLND opened at GBX 501.40 ($6.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.76. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 441.70 ($5.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 522.17.

In other news, insider Mark Aedy bought 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £8,229.52 ($10,146.12). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.60), for a total value of £10,127.55 ($12,486.19). Insiders purchased 1,603 shares of company stock worth $853,214 over the last ninety days.

British Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.