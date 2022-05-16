YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $48.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on YETI from $97.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.42.

NYSE:YETI opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. YETI has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after buying an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1,550.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after buying an additional 983,453 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $60,545,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $59,059,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

