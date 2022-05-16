Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.60) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.27) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.60) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 145 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Shares of EBOX stock opened at GBX 95.70 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £404.55 million and a PE ratio of 488.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. Tritax EuroBox has a twelve month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.54).

In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Robert Orr purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £49,440 ($60,954.26).

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.