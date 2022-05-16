Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 182 ($2.24) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 177 ($2.18).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

GENL stock opened at GBX 168.80 ($2.08) on Friday. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 113.85 ($1.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The company has a market capitalization of £469.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Genel Energy’s payout ratio is -0.18%.

Genel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

