Airtel Africa’s (AAF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 215 ($2.65) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.40) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of LON AAF opened at GBX 137.60 ($1.70) on Thursday. Airtel Africa has a twelve month low of GBX 76 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.14 ($2.01). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 138.46. The company has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

About Airtel Africa (Get Rating)

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

