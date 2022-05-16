KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bankshares

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of KPT opened at C$10.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.68. The stock has a market cap of C$108.35 million and a PE ratio of 86.90. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$10.00 and a 52-week high of C$12.51.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$424.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$385.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.5009687 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

