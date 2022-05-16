Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$21.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.48.

Shares of INE opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$15.89 and a 1 year high of C$23.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.55.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$202.39 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.93%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

