H&T Group (LON:HAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of H&T Group stock opened at GBX 364 ($4.49) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 335.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 301.50. H&T Group has a 12 month low of GBX 243.70 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 370 ($4.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £145.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

