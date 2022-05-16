JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,060

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($13.56) to GBX 1,060 ($13.07) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.41) to GBX 1,160 ($14.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,765 ($21.76) to GBX 1,725 ($21.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,382 ($17.04).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

LON:HL opened at GBX 884.60 ($10.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 987.49. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 804.80 ($9.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,745 ($21.51). The company has a market cap of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,091 ($13.45) per share, with a total value of £24,852.98 ($30,641.08).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.