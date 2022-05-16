Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

IHR stock opened at GBX 125.20 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Impact Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 106 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.58). The stock has a market cap of £482.94 million and a PE ratio of 13.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 118.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 1.64 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

