Barclays Cuts ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 85

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 85 ($1.05) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ITV to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 128 ($1.58) to GBX 64 ($0.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 113.67 ($1.40).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 69.60 ($0.86) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 66.38 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.65).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Manz bought 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £9,903.06 ($12,209.42). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,344.07 ($4,122.88). In the last three months, insiders purchased 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

