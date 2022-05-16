JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

JD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.79) price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 553.75 ($6.83).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 131.45 ($1.62) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.91).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

