Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Short Interest Update

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGU opened at $10.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Argus Capital has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argus Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argus Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

