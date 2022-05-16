Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Up 83.8% in April

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the April 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
