Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Up 83.8% in April

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the April 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 46,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.8% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 197,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 1.8% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 108,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.