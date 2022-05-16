Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Expands By 83.3%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.
About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
