Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Expands By 83.3%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $18.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBOEY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($172.63) to €172.00 ($181.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($194.74) to €193.00 ($203.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($184.21) to €180.00 ($189.47) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.13.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

