Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Expands By 81.2%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 81.2% from the April 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LCA opened at $9.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

