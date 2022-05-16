China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the April 15th total of 74,200 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJJD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 5,013.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares during the period.

Shares of CJJD stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

