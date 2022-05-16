Short Interest in Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Increases By 81.7%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the April 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 675.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHUHF. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

RHUHF stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

