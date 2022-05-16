Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Up 80.7% in April

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the April 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

CCAP stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 0.80. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 78.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

In other news, Director Raymond Barrios bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Hanlon bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $409,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,545 shares of company stock worth $556,012. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

