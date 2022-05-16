MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Up 82.2% in April

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,597,100 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the April 15th total of 876,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEGEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $15.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

