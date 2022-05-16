Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €10.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €10.00 ($10.53) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.21) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.58) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($11.26) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.37) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.37) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of CBK opened at €6.43 ($6.77) on Friday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.01 ($5.27) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.02. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.