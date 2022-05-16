Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €265.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €265.00 ($278.95) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($295.79) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of ALV opened at €198.34 ($208.78) on Friday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a one year high of €206.80 ($217.68). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €211.54 and its 200-day moving average is €210.80.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
See Also
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.