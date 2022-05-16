Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €3.10 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.26) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.21) price target on Ceconomy in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €4.40 ($4.63) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.27 and its 200-day moving average is €5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and a PE ratio of 7.89. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €4.22 ($4.44) and a 52 week high of €8.00 ($8.42).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

