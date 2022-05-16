Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.68) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.42) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.20 ($26.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.90 ($25.16).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.95 ($18.89) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($19.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.04 and a 200-day moving average of €16.64.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

