ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($14.74) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.37) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($16.84) target price on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.00) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.21) target price on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.65 ($14.36) on Friday. ENI has a 1-year low of €9.38 ($9.88) and a 1-year high of €14.80 ($15.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.01.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

