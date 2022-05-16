Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.42) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($26.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.89) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.90 ($25.16).

FRA DTE opened at €17.95 ($18.89) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.64. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

