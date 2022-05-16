Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on Grenke in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €38.70 ($40.74) price target on Grenke in a report on Thursday.

Get Grenke alerts:

GLJ opened at €25.20 ($26.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.71. Grenke has a 52 week low of €20.98 ($22.08) and a 52 week high of €40.25 ($42.37). The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.86.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.