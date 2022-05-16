Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €27.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AIXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.42) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($20.00) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aixtron presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.90 ($27.26).

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €23.60 ($24.84) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €14.82 ($15.60) and a 12-month high of €26.60 ($28.00).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

