The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.87 ($45.12).

G1A opened at €35.79 ($37.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($51.11). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

