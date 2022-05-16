The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on G1A. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.87 ($45.12).

G1A opened at €35.79 ($37.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a fifty-two week high of €48.55 ($51.11). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

