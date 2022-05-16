Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.21) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.26) price objective on Ceconomy in a report on Friday.

ETR CEC1 opened at €4.40 ($4.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.34. The company has a market cap of $11.78 million and a PE ratio of 7.89. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of €4.22 ($4.44) and a 1 year high of €8.00 ($8.42).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

