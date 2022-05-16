Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€250.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALV. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($273.68) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($284.21) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($268.42) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of FRA ALV opened at €198.34 ($208.78) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €211.54 and its 200-day moving average is €210.80. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($217.68).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
