Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$12.30 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CSFB upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.58.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$14.61. The company has a market cap of C$7.65 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.32.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 12.0600003 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$583,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,324,104.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

