Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$29.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.88.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$22.52 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$21.75 and a one year high of C$28.09. The company has a market cap of C$43.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

