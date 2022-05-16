CIBC Lowers Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) to Hold

CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. CIBC currently has C$23.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$25.00.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.88.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

TSE MFC opened at C$22.52 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$21.75 and a 12 month high of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.