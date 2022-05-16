Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$29.50.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.88.

Shares of MFC opened at C$22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.34 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.34. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$21.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

