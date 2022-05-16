Acumen Capital Cuts Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$38.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Acumen Capital from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$21.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64. The firm has a market cap of C$572.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.07. Pollard Banknote has a fifty-two week low of C$18.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.60.

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.50 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

