Raymond James Cuts Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target to C$4.00

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOGO. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Mogo from C$16.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

TSE MOGO opened at C$1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.91. Mogo has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

