PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of PYR opened at $1.85 on Monday. PyroGenesis Canada has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $314.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 784.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 106,738 shares during the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products, targeting primarily the aluminum and zinc industries; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon powders and silicon nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

