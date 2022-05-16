First High-School Education Group (FHS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FHS opened at $0.99 on Monday. First High-School Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First High-School Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First High-School Education Group by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in First High-School Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

