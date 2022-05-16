Short Interest in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Rises By 84.8%

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 398,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.02 on Monday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

