First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 87.9% from the April 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 155,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000.

NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $39.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

